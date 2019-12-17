Team Selected for $300 Million Enhancements Project in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE (AP) – International traffic design firm Stantec will oversee comprehensive traffic improvements and community enhancements as part of the MOVEBR program, a dual-phase effort to revitalize infrastructure and enhance mobility in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Stantec team’s scope of work on this project, with a construction cost of $312.6 million, will focus on relieving traffic congestion, enhancing corridors, and increasing multi-modal mobility and safety.

“MOVEBR involves more than just improving traffic in Baton Rouge, it’s about enriching the quality of life for residents and visitors for years to come,” said Michael Bruce, senior principal at Stantec and program director for the project. “Our extensive experience designing resilient infrastructure using future-focused solutions allows our team to deliver advanced transportation enhancements that will streamline commutes, safely optimize all modes of mobility, and support the economic health of this community.”

The city’s $1.1 billion MOVEBR program, which consists of more than 70 projects divided into two project phases running concurrently, will be funded by a 30-year, half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2018. Early action projects have commenced with MOVEBR anticipated to be substantially complete by early 2034.

This program illustrates a rising industry trend of municipalities playing a greater role in funding repairs and upgrades to local infrastructure to meet the needs of their constituents and the local economy. As a result, local governments are increasingly partnering with consultants to augment their own internal delivery capabilities and help meet the challenge of this increased expenditure. For MOVEBR, utilizing Stantec’s technical transportation experience and program management expertise to expedite delivery allows city staff to focus on positioning and planning for the next phase of work.

“The innovative and exciting MOVEBR plan will transform the infrastructure of Baton Rouge. We are partnering with Stantec to help establish a framework for overall delivery of the program that guides cohesive, streamlined program implementation and minimizes the impact to local businesses, residents and commuters while delivering on the MOVEBR promise to deliver value to our tax payers, relieving congestion and improving the quality of life,” said Kelvin J. Hill, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge.

The Stantec-led team, supported by Sigma Consulting Group, MetroMorphosis, Marmillion Gray, ECM Consultants, Manning Architects, Integrated Logistical Support, Alpha Media and Covalent Logic, will undertake initiatives centered within three categories: existing corridor improvements, community enhancement roadway projects, and parish-wide signalization/synchronization. The team will develop enhancements that improve signalization, vehicle congestion, drainage, and mobility of pedestrians, bicyclists, and mass transit riders while beautifying the corridors.

Upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle safety will include installing updates to existing infrastructure to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Stantec team will also leverage its experience in stormwater management and green infrastructure to incorporate stormwater and subsurface drainage elements that help minimize repetitive flooding and improve water quality. Additionally, the team will conduct equipment and software updates to improve real-time traffic analysis of major corridors, provide real-time data, and improve the reliability and control of traffic signals during day-to-day operations.





