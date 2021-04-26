Taysom Hill Invests in ‘Safe’ Cellular Provider Gabb Wireless

AP photo

SILICON SLOPES— Gabb Wireless, a cellular network designed for kids, announced last week it has closed a $14 million round of funding led by Utah-based venture capital firm Sandlot Partners and New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

“Sandlot Partners is investing and partnering with Gabb Wireless not only because of its impressive growth and positioning to lead the $30 billion smart phones for kids market, but also because it is providing solutions to address the extremely important screen time addiction problem in our society,” said Dave Jensen, the firm’s manager partner, in a press release.

Gabb phones do not have access to the internet, social media or games. The goal is protect kids from internet dangers, inappropriate content and screen-time addiction.

“As an investor, Gabb checked all the boxes with its impressive growth, founding team and total addressable market,” said Hill, who was a former standout at Brigham Young University. “But so much more than that for me is the emotional side of the investment. I love the idea that we can help build something to help save kids in an area that has so much need and demand. My wife Emily and I try to be pretty selective of who we tie our brand to, and when considering the chance to invest and partner with Gabb, it was a no-brainer for us and something that we are extremely excited about.”

Gabb said it will use the proceeds from the Series A financing to accelerate efforts to provide “safe” phones for kids and expand its product lines.