Taxes, Tech and Education Policy Issues Featured at Virtual Solutions Summit

BATON ROUGE – State and national policy experts will gather virtually March 22 through March 24 to discuss tax reform, solutions to encourage the growth of jobs in the technology sector, and ways to expand educational opportunities for Louisiana families at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy’s (BIG) Solutions (mini) Summit(s).

The event will feature panel discussions and keynote speeches on tax reform on March 22, technology and innovation policy on March 23, and education reform on March 24. The Pelican Institute has assembled a roster of nationally renowned keynote speakers, featuring U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis from North Carolina, former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, and American Enterprise Institute’s Director of Education Policy Frederick Hess.

The interactive virtual summits will feature opportunities for all who attend to network, participate in Q&A sessions, win prizes, and engage with fellow attendees, panelists, and speakers throughout each day.

Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer at the Pelican Institute, underscored the importance of the summits for Louisiana lawmakers and citizens interested in getting involved in the policy process and gaining insights into some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

“This is the most important and exciting opportunity this year for Louisianans to get engaged with high-profile experts on policy solutions that will expand opportunity for all our state’s citizens,” Erspamer said. “We have talked about tax reform for years, and this is the year we will take action and make it a reality in Louisiana while also diving into other issues that impact our state every day.”

This ticketed event is open to the public, and registration remains open.