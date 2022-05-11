Target at Clearview City Center to Be Remodeled

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

METAIRIE, La. – The owners of Clearview City Center announced that the 160,000-square-foot Target store located there has begun a “major” renovation that will introduce several new in-store concepts. Target is making these improvements as the shopping mall around it undergoes a $100 million transformation into a “mixed-use, live-work-play concept” that will combine retail, residential and open space for events.

Target said it plans to modernize its exterior storefront with new paint and signage and reconfigure its entire interior design and layout. The pick-up space for online orders will move to the Clearview Parkway side of its store to avoid impeding traffic or inconveniencing customers accessing the main store entrance facing Veterans Boulevard.

The project is scheduled to be completed this year.

“This announcement marks yet another significant milestone in the redevelopment of Clearview City Center as we transform our former mall into a premier mixed-use development,” said Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center managing partner, in a press release. “Target is already one of the most frequently visited stores in our center, and these enhancements will only further improve the customer experience for our and Target’s guests.”

When all is said and done, the old shopping center at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Clearview Parkway will become a “live, work, play” development that includes apartments, retail, a hotel, a health clinic and space for festivals and special events.

In 2019, the Richards family, which owns the shopping center, said it would reinvent the property to reflect modern shopping and and lifestyle habits. Under the new plan, the existing Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and AMC Theatres will remain while much of the remaining enclosed mall space will be demolished. New construction will complete the site.

Various components of the project are moving forward at different paces. A new Regions Bank branch on the property, for instance, is already open for business, and construction is underway on an Ochsner clinic and new 270-unit apartment building. But demolition of the existing mall won’t begin for nearly a year because of long waits for necessary equipment.