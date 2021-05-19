Tangipahoa Economic Development, Port NOLA Sign Agreement

L to R: Tina Roper, Tangipahoa director of workforce development; Robby Miller, Tangipahoa Parish president; Ginger Cangelosi, Tangipahoa director of economic development; Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad; Meaghan McCormack, executive director, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation; Stacey Neal, director of community competitiveness, Louisiana Economic Development; Louis David, vice president, industry attraction and retention, New Orleans Business Alliance. Photo courtesy of Port NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS –The Port of New Orleans and Tangipahoa Parish Economic Development have agreed to work together to grow trade, as well as to support existing and new business relationships for the benefit of the region and state of Louisiana.

Working together, the two entities will leverage technical expertise and other resources to drive mutual economic benefits for Tangipahoa Economic Development, parishes in Port NOLA’s jurisdiction, and the region as a whole — particularly through the attraction of value-added manufacturing, product assembly, distribution and logistics centers.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, and Ginger Cangelosi, executive director of economic development for Tangipahoa Parish. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, Tangipahoa Director of Workforce Development Tina Roper and other officials attending a signing ceremony.

“This MOU with Tangipahoa Parish shows the vested interest in our state to work together so logistics and distributions centers remain a top priority for economic growth,” said Christian. “We are pleased to partner to showcase our region’s advantageous commercial location and unmatched supply chain connectivity by river, rail and road.”

Port NOLA and economic development organizations throughout the region have been strategically working on the addition of distribution centers to promote additional development and business for the Port. The parties will work together to identify, attract, and retain those businesses. Tangipahoa Parish Economic Development and Port NOLA also plan to partner with workforce development programs and employment training opportunities within the area that focus on manufacturing, distribution and logistics jobs.

“Because of our logistically advantageous location, Tangipahoa Parish is a natural fit for distribution and warehousing companies, as well as advanced manufacturing facilities,” said Tangipahoa Economic Development Director Ginger Cangelosi. “Tangipahoa is proud to partner with Port NOLA to join resources and increase efforts to continue attracting these types of investment to this region.”