Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Celebrates ‘Record-Breaking’ 2023 Event

Photo by Cory Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS — The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation said its 21st annual cocktail conference was a “smashing success.” Organizers said the July 23-28 event welcomed guests from 48 countries, showcased nearly 400 events, partnered with 277 brands and made a robust impact on New Orleans’ local economy.

“Tales of the Cocktail’s 21st anniversary celebration underscores our enduring commitment to educate, advance, and support the global spirits community. The success and engagement from attendees, speakers, sponsors, and cocktail enthusiasts surpassed our expectations, making this gathering truly remarkable,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner.

The event featured a variety of educational panels, Beyond the Bar activations, Meet the Distillers, New Orleans Cocktail Tours, the annual Spirited Awards, the first-ever Tales Catalyst Luncheon, brand events and more.

Select TOTC2023 content is available for streaming on the Tales of the Cocktail YouTube channel, including highlights from the 17th Annual Spirited Awards.