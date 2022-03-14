Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Announces New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS — Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has announced the addition of four new board members to its board of directors: John Gakuru, Tess Posthumus, Perry Sholes and Claire Warner. Following a search and selection process conducted by TOTCF leadership and committee co-chairs, the four candidates were chosen based on their experience, diverse industry perspectives, and alignment with the goals and values of the foundation. The new board members join current TOTCF Board of Directors Co-Chairs Gary Solomon Jr. and Neal Bodenheimer and CEO Eileen Wayner in leading the foundation.

“We are honored to welcome John, Tess, Perry and Claire to Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s board,” said Solomon. “Each of these individuals brings a dynamic and impressive perspective to the board and their collective experience will be indispensable in helping us further the Foundation’s mission to educate, advance and support our global cocktail community.”

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s board serves to promote and implement the foundation’s mission, while also serving as global ambassadors for the organization.

Gakuru — born in Kenya, raised in England and now residing in Los Angeles, is a man who has known many continents and pursued many roles in the spirits industry. Posthumus is a bartender, bar owner, and freelance hospitality professional. Sholes is president of Progressive HR Strategies Inc., a New Orleans-based HR consulting firm. And Warner has worked in the drinks industry for more than 20 years.

