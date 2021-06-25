Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Announces Leadership Changes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The board of directors of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has announced the resignation of Caroline Rosen as president of the organization. The foundation will remain under the direction of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation board of director co-chairs Gary Solomon Jr. and Neal Bodenheimer, and CEO Eileen Wayner, who has been serving the organization since early 2019.

“On behalf of everyone involved with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, we want to thank Caroline for her dedication to and hard work for this organization,” said Solomon. “When we assumed leadership of The Foundation in 2018, Caroline partnered with us to be true advocates for this industry. Throughout her tenure, we have seen Tales of the Cocktail Foundation grow into an organization that is respected around the world. We are confident Tales of the Cocktail will continue to be an industry leader with our devoted team, committee members, global sponsors, and, of course, participants. We wish Caroline all the success in her future endeavors.”

“There is no industry with more passion, resilience or heart than the spirits industry, and I’m incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made to further its advancement over my past three years with The Foundation,” said Caroline Rosen. “Tales of the Cocktail Foundation will remain in very capable hands with Eileen and the Board of Directors, and I wish them continued success.”

Rosen joined the organization in 2018 as Executive Director and helped transform Tales of the Cocktail Foundation into an international leader in the spirits industry. Rosen has relocated from New Orleans, LA to Mexico City, MX and is now pursuing her passion to become an entrepreneur.

Tales of the Cocktail returns September 20 – 23, 2021 with an exciting slate of global events. More information can be found at www.talesofthecocktail.org