Take 5 Car Wash Opens Location in Marrero

MARRERO — A new location of Take 5 Car Wash opened July 7 at 6203 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. To celebrate the grand opening, free washes will be available to all customers through July 16. Take 5 Car Wash is the “sister company” of Take 5 Oil Change, which began in the New Orleans area in 1984 and has since expanded to more than 800 locations nationwide.