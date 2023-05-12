Take 5 Car Wash Opens 2 GNO Locations

NEW ORLEANS — Take 5 Car Wash, an express car wash operator, has announced the grand opening of two new locations in the greater New Orleans area. The new sites are located at 1342 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey and 3220 Veterans Boulevard in Metairie. They will be open for business starting May 12. Both locations will offer free washes to all customers from May 12 to May 21.

Take 5 Oil Change, the sister company of Take 5 Car Wash, began in Metairie in 1984 and has since expanded to over 800 locations in the United States. The success of Take 5 Oil Change spurred the growth of Take 5 Car Wash, with the company now operating over 400 locations across the country.

The new Take 5 Car Wash locations feature the proprietary Pro5 five-step process powered by Armor All Professional wash and wax formulas. The company’s Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection is exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash. Customers will have access to the Take 5 Car Wash free Pro5 Detail Center, which includes high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.

Take 5 Car Wash is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It is a member of Driven Brands.