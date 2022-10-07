T. Parker Host Unveils Avondale Global Gateway

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and T. Parker Host CEO Adam Anderson join Avondale Global Gateway employees on Oct. 7 to commemorate the relaunching of the iconic shipyard. (Photo: Jeff Strout)

AVONDALE, La. – T. Parker Host announced the grand opening of the former Avondale Shipyards as Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub for intermodal commerce.

“I am proud to be part of the Host team that took on the herculean task of transforming the former shipyard upon our acquisition in 2018,” said Adam Anderson, the company’s CEO, in a press release. “We have taken a site with great bones and repurposed it into a working, world-class multi-modal terminal with fully operating docks, working buildings and rail access at the site for the first time in half a century. Renaming the site to Avondale Global Gateway better represents what Avondale is now and will become as we continue our efforts.”

Host touts the complex’s access to river, road and rail connections and its ample storage and laydown space, meaning areas used for the temporary storage of equipment and supplies. The site has 300 acres available for development on or near the shores of the Mississippi River and 1.5 million square feet of convertible warehouse or manufacturing space, including indoor and outdoor Foreign Trade Zone storage.

“Accommodating ships, barges, rail and trucks, the site offers access to regional and interstate highway systems and is positioned at the interchange of six Class I railroads, creating capability to distribute cargo in all directions,” said a spokesperson.

Since beginning cargo operations at the site in 2020, Host has moved more than a million tons of breakbulk, bulk and project cargo across the docks. It has 300 employees on site and expects to hire another 50 by the end of the year. Host said it has invested over $100 million in the redevelopment of the site, and up to $1 billion in capital investments is expected by the company and its tenants, according to a recent economic impact study released by Dr. Stephen Barnes, director of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center.

Before the 2018 acquisition by Host and Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the site had fallen into disrepair.

“We felt the responsibility of bringing this site back into commerce in a way that pays tribute to its pasts and its connection to this community. The next phase of our redevelopment is to bring on anchor tenants that add value to Avondale,” said Anderson. “Now that we are open and fully capable of handling cargo with our cranes, docks and transportation connections we are looking to the future and how we can add value to the region in the form of jobs and economic development.”