T. Parker Host Companies Donate $500K to NOLA Coalition

NEW ORLEANS — The T. Parker Host group of companies has announced a $500,000 donation to support the NOLA Coalition and other charitable organizations. Avondale Marine, the former Avondale Shipyard, is a Host company.

$350,000 will go to support the implementation of Youth Master Plans Grants via the NOLA Coalition Fund. $100,000 will go to support similar causes in Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, the east bank of Plaquemines Parish and West Baton Rouge. Finally, $50,000 will go to GNO Inc. for sustained management of the coalition. The funding will be spread over the next three years, and brings the total amount that the NOLA Coalition has raised to approximately $3.5 million.

“Host has a longstanding, and growing presence, in the region, said Adam Anderson, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Having moved my family from Virginia to New Orleans, we are committed to investing not only in this region’s infrastructure, but its people as well. We hope by making this a public announcement it will encourage other companies to take action.”

With over 300 employees and 50 additional positions being actively recruited in the state, Host’s Louisiana operations span from Baton Rouge to Plaquemines Parish and include the redevelopment of the former Avondale Shipyard, which it acquired in 2018.

“T. Parker Host stepped in to revitalize Avondale Shipyard,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “Now, Host is stepping up to revitalize our community, with this extraordinary financial gift to deserving local nonprofits. We are grateful to Host, Avondale, and their leader, Adam Anderson.”

Distribution of the $350,000 will be administered by United Way of Southeast Louisiana. $75,000 will go to a new mental and behavioral health collaborative, with the remainder awarded to eligible nonprofits through a competitive RFP process which opened Sept. 7. Cycle 1 grant funds prioritize nonprofit organizations serving youth of color from birth to 24 years old living at or below the ALICE Threshold, and/or organizations with operating budgets below $500,000. Nonprofits can apply for funds at UnitedWaySELA.org/YMPgrants.

“Our youth hold the future in their hands. They are not the problem but our future,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, UWSELA board of trustees chair. “If we are going to transform Louisiana’s communities to thriving, equitable places where all individuals are healthy, educated and economically stable, it will take bold initiatives like the NOLA Coalition, and United Way is grateful T. Parker Host is making this significant investment in our youth.”

Founded in 1923, T. Parker Host is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. In 2018, Host acquired the former Avondale Shipyard, located at mile 108 of the Mississippi River and, shortly thereafter, acquired United Bulk Terminals in Plaquemines Parish. Adam Anderson is the majority shareholder of T. Parker Host, and is a recognized national leader in the maritime industry. He relocated his family from Virginia to New Orleans in 2019.