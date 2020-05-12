Synergy Design Group Responds to COVID-19 with New Products

NEW ORLEANS – From Synergy Design Group:

Synergy Design Group launched Synergy Environments, a division created to meet the needs of businesses post COVID-19 and to assist the implementation of social distancing in the workplace. Synergy’s 20​ ​years of design experience is an added benefit for businesses transitioning into updated functional spaces post COVID-19.

Synergy Environments offers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitizing stations, protective barriers and sneeze guards, remote office backdrops, social distancing graphics and informational displays. The PPE is manufactured in the USA with quick lead time, includes Level 1 and 2 gowns, face shields and fabric masks.

Synergy offers free consultations for upgrades to meet new social distancing requirements in offices, institutional and retail environments. Informational displays and sanitizing stations help keep employees and customers informed and comfortable, and are ideal for restaurants and customer-facing businesses.

For inquiries or to schedule a free consultation, contact 504-522-6453 or visit www.synergy-environments.com ABOUT SYNERGY DESIGN GROUP:

Synergy Design Group is an exhibit design company specializing in sales, design and rentals for trade shows, museums, retail stores, branded interiors, and events since 2000. Synergy takes a holistic approach to exhibit design by collaborating with customers on branded spaces that give them the confidence to promote their products, gain a return on their investments, and be better exhibitionists. For more information, call 504-522-6453 or visit www.synergy-dg.com.





