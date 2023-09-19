Sweet Handkraft Opening at the Shops on Seventeenth

METAIRIE, La. – Sweet Handkraft will open its new location on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Shops on Seventeenth (3262 Severn Avenue). The 3,044-square-foot ice cream and desserts shop is moving down the street from its original location in the 3300 block of Severn.

Opened in 2018, Sweet Handkraft began by serving Asian-inspired freshly made sweet treats. Its menu has expanded to include ice cream-filled French macaron sandwiches, “croffles,” mochi beignets with dipping sauce, and bubble waffles.

The shop still churns out small batches of handmade ice cream daily. Some are infused with flavors inspired by Asian cuisine.

“Throughout the years, our business grew, and we needed to expand to a larger space,” said owner Thuy Le in a press release. “We are excited to relocate to the Shops on Seventeenth.”

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Shops on Seventeenth are located at the west corner of Severn Avenue and 17th Street across from La Madeleine. The shopping center is owned and operated by the Feil Organization, the New York City-based real estate company that also owns Lakeside Shopping Center, among other area properties.