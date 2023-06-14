S&WB Joins Launch of American Business Water Coalition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – The American Business Water Coalition, established to address the critical need for more federal investment into the nation’s water infrastructure, officially launched on June 13. Wastewater, drinking water and stormwater infrastructure are essential for the protection of human and environmental health. It is estimated that restoring the country’s water system to meet the needs of the population will cost at least $1 trillion over the next 25 years. Without a dramatic increase in federal investment, every business in America is at major risk, as illustrated in 2019 when water service disruptions resulted in a $51 billion economic loss for just 11 water-reliant industries.

ABWC will serve as a platform for participating businesses—and the utilities that serve them— to urge Congress and the Administration to increase investment in water infrastructure, and foster relationships between businesses and their local utilities. The coalition’s executive team, led by Mae Stevens, senior vice president at Banner Public Affairs (Banner) and chair of the Banner Water Infrastructure Practice, will provide members with the lobbying, public relations, digital, social and design tools and services needed to advocate for building modern and resilient water infrastructure in America.

“Every business is dependent on our nation’s water infrastructure, and underinvestment is costing American businesses every day,” said Stevens. “The federal government currently pays less than five percent of the investment into our nation’s water infrastructure, leaving the other 95 percent of investment to come from the general public. 83 percent of water utilities in the U.S. believe that they cannot maintain a state of good repair without external funding. We need Congress and the Administration to recognize how widespread this situation is and provide adequate funding for this life-sustaining sector. That is why we have launched ABWC: to provide our nation’s businesses with a platform to advocate for infrastructure that underpins the entire economy.”

