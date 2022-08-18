Susco Named One of Louisiana’s Best Service Providers

METAIRIE — Clutch, a ratings and reviews platform for IT, lists Susco Solutions as its No. 11 top Louisiana-based service provider. Susco has a Clutch Rating of 4.9 of 5, highlighting its commitment to providing outstanding quality to clients.

“Our number one core value is growth. We have been relentless in improving everything about our company – ranging from our hiring process, employee engagement, project management, and tech stack,” said Susco CEO Neel Sus in a press release. “This is manifesting in superior outcomes for all our stakeholders, be they our employees, the community or our clients. I’m very proud of the role we play in our clients’ digital transformations and helping their end-users contribute in more meaningful and fulfilling ways with our technology solutions.”

The 2022 Clutch awards recognize Susco’s dedication to providing top tier service across multiple aspects of the industry. Award winners are selected after an extensive evaluation of the companies’ industry knowledge, thought leadership, and capacity to deliver great results.