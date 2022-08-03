Susco Hires Kirk Coco as Director of Support

Susco hires Kirk Coco as Director of Support (Photo Courtesy of Susco)

METAIRIE (press release) — Susco Solutions has hired Kirk Coco in the role of director of support. He was the director of operations at NORF Companies and brings 29 years of management experience with him.

“We are excited to bring Coco’s energy, experience and talent to the Susco Team,” said Susco CEO Neel Sus. “We are looking forward to the success this new addition will bring.”

Coco is a native of New Orleans who spent 11 years in the United States Navy serving as a surface warfare officer. He chose to leave the Navy in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to return to New Orleans and help in the rebuilding and renewal of the city.

After a short career with Capital One Bank, Coco founded NOLA Brewing Company in 2008, and in May 2015 started NOLA Distilling Company. He’s also a founding member and president of the LA Brewer’s Guild, a founding member of the LA Distillers Guild, and served as a member of the Strategic Advisory Council for Economic Development for the Mayor of New Orleans.

Coco is a graduate of Louisiana State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his juris doctorate. He also earned his MBA from the University of New Orleans in 2003.