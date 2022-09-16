Susan Maclay Named Interim Director for Office of State Museums

NEW ORLEANS – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced the selection of Susan Maclay as the interim director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, she has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.

“I look forward to working with Susan and the Louisiana State Museum board of directors to advance the mission of our state museum system. I feel Susan’s experience with the Louisiana Museum Foundation will prove beneficial to the work of the board, and the museums as a whole,” said Nungesser.

Maclay holds degrees in history and political science from the University of Southern California, as well as a Masters of Public Administration. She has held director positions with the Preservation Resource Center and the Bureau of Governmental Research in New Orleans. Additionally, she has served as the president of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West.