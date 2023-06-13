Survey: Quality of Life in Jefferson Parish Rated Excellent or Good by 75%

PhotogMetairie via Wikimedia Commons

METAIRIE, La. – Jefferson Parish received high ratings for quality of life, business climate, infrastructure, and safety according to a recent independent survey of 700 adult residents of the Parish.

The survey was commissioned by the Jefferson Business Council, in collaboration with the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Council, the Jefferson Chamber and the Jefferson Community Foundation. Conducted earlier this year by Faucheux Strategies, the results show 75% of residents rate the quality of life in Jefferson Parish Excellent or Good, and 81% of residents rate their individual neighborhoods that way. Additional survey information, a summary of results, and an action plan to address challenges noted in the survey can be found at www.jeffersonnow.net.

Some of the issues respondents listed as extremely or very important include the following: public safety, 93%; healthcare, 93%; drainage, 87%; quality schools, 84%; childcare, 83%; and affordable housing, 82%. Sixty percent of the residents also believe the quality of life will improve over the next several years.

“This survey validated what I thought most Jefferson Parish residents intuitively felt. As the Parish has transitioned from a small suburban community to one of the most populated and economically diverse parishes in the state, we have been able to maintain an enviable quality of life,” said JBC Chairman Philip Rebowe, CPA. “As our parish population and infrastructure continue to age, however, the survey indicates areas of future challenges. The need for better jobs, affordable housing, and schools to attract younger families, litter, and homelessness are some of the issues that must be addressed to maintain a viable tax base for the amenities, services and quality of life residents have come to expect. JBC is committed to work with our elected officials and business partners to help meet these challenges.”

When asked about the local economy and business climate, 64% said Jefferson is an excellent or good place to own a business, and 62% rate the local economy as excellent or good compared to some nationwide surveys showing only a 28% rating for the national economy.

“This survey is a critical piece of the puzzle to ensure we develop and maintain a healthy, desirable community and a thriving economy,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Quality of life is intrinsically connected to economic development. As such, JEDCO will continue to take a holistic approach to creating jobs and investment in Jefferson Parish by also focusing on issues such as workforce development, education and key quality of life issues. From an economic development standpoint, these results guide future strategies for maintaining Jefferson Parish as a business destination.”

The survey also indicates the parish appeals to different age groups, with 69% of 18-44 year olds rating it an excellent or good place to raise a family, and 62% of all respondents rating Jefferson Parish as an excellent or good place to retire.

“The survey results are highly encouraging and serve as a testament to the tremendous impact of community and government working together to make Jefferson Parish the best place to live and conduct business. The feedback from residents reinforces the importance of the Jefferson Chamber’s unwavering commitment to stand strong on public policy and initiatives that foster growth and improve the quality of life in our region”, said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Ruth W. Lawson.

“Understanding the pulse of Jefferson Parish is crucial for fostering a better quality of life for all. The quality-of-life survey gives voice to the aspirations, concerns, and needs of our residents. It empowers us to shape policies, programs, and initiatives that truly reflect the vision and aspirations of our community,” said Jefferson Community Foundation Executive Director Christine T. Briede.

“This survey is a great tool to help us understand the issues that matter most to our residents. It’s our goal to work together with our partnering business groups, civic leaders and government officials to address our residents’ concerns so that Jefferson Parish remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Executive Director of the Jefferson Business Council Larry Dale.