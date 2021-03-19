Surprenant Joins Adams and Reese

Jeffrey Surprenant has become an associated at the New Orleans office of Adams and Reese. Surprenant is a litigator and a transactional lawyer who helps clients address transactional needs in the areas of tax and regulatory work. He also maintains an active CPA license and handles litigation at all stages, including at trial. In particular, he focuses on matters involving products liability and commercial litigation. Surprenant graduated from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he studied under the civil law division and ranked second in his class. While earning his law degree, Surprenant was a William L. Crowe Sr. Scholar, a case note and comment editor on the Loyola Law Review, and a research assistant to one of his professors. Surprenant received his undergraduate degree in accounting, summa cum laude, from Fordham University in 2014.