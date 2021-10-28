Surgeon Sarosh Zafar Joins Local Practices

NEW ORLEANS – The Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, the only hospital in the world dedicated to breast reconstruction for women facing breast cancer, have announced that double board-certified microsurgeon Sarosh Zafar has joined their practices, which also include Drs. David Cabiling, Frank DellaCroce, Stacy Henderson, Scott Sullivan, Christopher Trahan, M. Whitten Wise and Mary Jo Wright.

“During Dr. Zafar’s tenure in Lafayette, Louisiana, she was the only fellowship-trained microvascular surgeon in the region and quickly developed a reputation for excellence,” said DellaCroce. “We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

Recently, Zafar worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, in the department of plastic surgery. She also served as the Vice Chief Medical Officer in the surgery department at Virginia Physician Group, a part of the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

Zafar graduated with honors from Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine, where she also completed a full residency in general surgery. She then completed her residency in plastic surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital in The Texas Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in microsurgery at the University of California, San Francisco.

Zafar is widely published in the field of post-mastectomy breast reconstruction and has presented at numerous national meetings, including the American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgeons. Dr. Zafar has also served as a surgeon for Operation San Jose, providing humanitarian cleft lip and palate care for patients in Chihuahua, Mexico.