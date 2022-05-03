Support Regional Nonprofits on GiveNOLA Day

Image courtesy of the Greater New Orleans Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s ninth annual GiveNOLA Day philanthropy “marathon” continues all day today (Tuesday, May 3). Click here to donate now.

GNOF, a community foundation that connects donors to nonprofits, said last year’s event raised more than $8 million from 67,000 donations to more than 900 nonprofits. Since its inception, GiveNOLA day has raised more than $40 million.

Since its founding in 1983, GNOF said it has grown from $4 million in assets to more than $275 million in assets under management. The foundation’s footprint includes the following parishes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington. Donations on GiveNOLA Day come from all over the world.

The GiveNOLA donation minimum is $10. Donors can visit the website to choose from organizations focused on arts and culture, animal welfare, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety, youth development and more. There are nearly 1,000 nonprofits to choose from this year.