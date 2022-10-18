SUNO Partners with Ochsner Health to Open Health Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Southern University at New Orleans family now has a place to service its healthcare needs without leaving campus. Ochsner Health Center – SUNO opened officially on Monday, Oct. 17 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on campus.

Created in partnership with Ochsner Health, the new clinic and its providers will serve students, faculty and staff by treating non-emergency illnesses and injuries that are most traditionally seen by an urgent care provider and non-physician. The clinic is located on the second floor of the University Center.

“We now have a better understanding of the direct correlation between students having access to quality healthcare and academic success,” said Dr. James H. Ammons, SUNO Chancellor. “Thanks to our partnership with Ochsner Health, we can offer services and education to help our students live a healthy lifestyle.”

Students, faculty, and staff have access to convenient care for coughs, sprains, minor infections and viruses, COVID-19 testing, routine lab tests, and screening and management of sexually transmitted infections. Preventative care will also be encouraged through wellness examinations and annual immunizations. The center will offer urine analysis, pregnancy tests, urine drug screenings, and electrocardiograms.

“Ochsner Health is proud to partner with SUNO. Having a place on campus that provides accessible, reliable, convenient, and high-quality healthcare is essential in setting up students for success throughout their time in college,” said Ajsa Nikolic, MD, system chair, Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health.

The health center gives SUNO patients the support of the entire Ochsner Health network, including electronic medical records that are accessible to Ochsner Health clinicians systemwide and to patients online allowing efficient collaboration with the goal of keeping patients well. To expedite wait times, the center also offers virtual visits onsite in an exam room with an Ochsner Urgent Care provider remotely using the TytoCare health kit. This handheld device complements the visit and allows patients to conduct a comprehensive remote examination efficiently, live with a remote provider.

Additionally, SUNO students, faculty, and staff will have 24/7 access to care through Ochsner Health’s Connected Anywhere virtual visits, allowing patients immediate access to a healthcare provider from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The center is open to SUNO students, faculty, and staff 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students enrolled at SUNO will not incur an out-of-pocket cost for health center services. Charges may apply for lab services.