Sunni LeBeouf to lead as Cox’s Market Vice President for Greater New Orleans

New Orleans, LA – August 21, 2023 – Cox Communications is pleased to announce that Sunni LeBeouf has been named market vice president for Greater New Orleans. In this role, LeBeouf will oversee operations in Greater New Orleans, partner closely with local officials, business leaders and the community, and lead the market’s roughly 400 employees.

Prior to Cox, she held various leadership positions to include Assistant Vice President of Community and Public Affairs for Ochsner Health, City Attorney for the City of New Orleans, and Acting Civil Chief and Deputy Civil Chief of the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana.

LeBeouf has been recognized as the 2020 New Orleans CityBusiness Woman of the Year. She has also been honored as a CityBusiness Leader in Law and Merit Award recipient of the Bureau of Governmental Research.

Her commitment to the community she serves is easily seen through her board and community engagement. LeBeouf serves as a Commissioner with the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). She is a member of the Louisiana Chapter of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), the New Orleans (LA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, the New Orleans Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“Sunni is a highly respected, customer-focused advocate for the community who will pursue partnership opportunities within the city of New Orleans to further Cox’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, expand our footprint and increase network investments,” said Anthony Pope, Cox’s senior vice president and region manager. “Her strategic mindset and passion for people will propel and help shape our next phase of growth and commitment to best-in-class service to our customers.”

A New Orleans, LA native, LeBeouf received her undergraduate degree from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. She also holds a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. Sunni and her husband Darrick reside in New Orleans and are the proud parents of two sons, Darrick Jr. and Grant.