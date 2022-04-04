Sugarplum Ball Raises $1 Million for Children’s Hospital

Mardi Gras World’s River City Ballroom was transformed into Emerald City (Photo Courtesy of Children's Hospital New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Just over $1 million was raised for Children’s Hospital New Orleans through the hospital’s 40th annual Sugarplum Ball presented by Lemoine and co-chaired by Sarah Feirn and Marye Nickens. The co-chairs led a group of more than 100 committee members and raised the most funds in the history of the event.

After a year of postponing this milestone anniversary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 Children’s Hospital supporters and friends traveled down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City on Saturday, March 19.

“The continued generosity of our Sugarplum Ball sponsors and patrons has made a lasting impact for our hospital and the patients and families we serve,” said Children’s Hospital president and CEO John R. Nickens IV. “It was extraordinary to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ball after two years of managing through the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcomed the ball back with record-breaking success thanks to our hard-working co-chairs and steadfast community of supporters.”

The event, held at Mardi Gras World’s River City Ballroom, included food from some of the city’s best restaurants, a silent auction and musical entertainment by KARMA. Décor and characters brought the fantasy Land of Oz to life as guests traveled to the mythical Emerald City.

To get the evening started, top sponsors, including Lemoine, Bernhard, The McDonnel Group, First Horizon, Lillibridge, LSU Health New Orleans Department of Pediatrics, Tulane University School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics, the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, and others enjoyed Dorothy’s VIP Party from 6-7 p.m., with cuisine by Ralph Brennan Catering and Events and entertainment by NOLA Dukes Band.

The event featured a silent auction filled with unique artwork, fine jewelry, vacation packages, sports memorabilia and much more, which raised more than $83,000. Additionally, a luxury car raffle, made possible by Ray Brandt Auto Group, was introduced and is expected to raise $100,000 for the hospital. A winner will be drawn on May 11 at 5 p.m., and raffle tickets are still available at chnola.org/sugarplum.

“Proceeds raised through Sugarplum Ball help Children’s Hospital expand vital programs and services,” said Sarah Feirn, 2022 Sugarplum Ball co-dhair. “With the support of our generous sponsors and patrons, the hospital will continue to invest in technology, recruit top pediatric providers and fund life-saving programs. It is humbling to see the unwavering support that our community has for Children’s Hospital.”

For more information, or to donate, visit chnola.org/sugarplum.