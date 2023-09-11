Sugarfield Spirits Named Official Vodka of LSU Athletics

L to R: Thomas and Andrew Soltau

BATON ROUGE – Sugarfield Spirits has inked a deal to be the “official vodka” of LSU Athletics.

Founded by brothers Andrew and Thomas Soltau, Sugarfield Spirits is made with local ingredients such as cane sugar and molasses sourced from Ascension and Assumption Parishes.

“We are excited to join forces with LSU Athletics as the official vodka to enhance the fan experience,” says Thomas Soltau. “This partnership not only allows us to showcase our dedication to crafting exceptional vodka but also reinforces our deep-rooted connection to Louisiana culture.”

“We are raising a glass to the endless adventures and memories that await as LSU fans and visitors discover a taste of Louisiana, and the essence of Sugarfield Spirits, through this partnership,” says Andrew Soltau.

Sugarfield Spirits can be found in stores and restaurants across the state and at its distillery in Gonzales, La.