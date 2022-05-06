‘Success Space’ to Bring Retail-Based Co-working Space to N.O. Suburbs

Rendering provided by Success Space

NEW ORLEANS – Success Space, a coworking concept developed under the umbrella of eXp Holdings, announced it has signed a franchise agreement with Michael and Rebecca Robb to open a Success Space location in New Orleans in the fall of 2022. The franchise concept includes co-working spaces, a cafe, coaching services and technology that allows for virtual collaboration.

“An investment with Success Space was an easy choice, especially given the concept is backed by the incredibly Successful eXp World Holdings and its founder, Glenn Sanford,” said Rebecca Robb in a press release. “This concept brings new meaning to work from home, as our facilities and services are unlike any other traditional office or co-working concept — with key differentiators including the certified business and professional coaching, co-working space by the month or minute and a complete cafe offering. I’m confident that this location will be an incredibly valued addition to the community, and will foster both personal and professional growth among the people who live here.”

By targeting suburbs, Success Space aims to support professionals closer to home. The concept includes rent-by-the-minute office space. Success Space co-working environments hope to facilitate conversation and collaboration across communities through certified coaching services and by offering contemporary event space designed to bring local professionals together.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael and Rebecca Robb to the Success Space team and bring a location to New Orleans,” said Ted Laatz, Success Space president. “Like us, they truly believe in the Success Space mission to combine coworking and coaching in local communities. I’m confident that their strong background in management and realty will pair well with our model, and that they will play a critical role in establishing a strong local brand presence.”

Click here to learn more.