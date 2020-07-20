Study: Residential Green Infrastructure Reduces Flood Risk

In this Friday, May 15, 2020 photo, houses are seen near a recently completed "bioswale" at Prentiss Ave. and Press Drive in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Homeowners, contractors and green sector specialists will join the Urban Conservancy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 for a Zoom call to release new survey findings demonstrating that homeowners can significantly reduce flooding on their properties while reducing runoff to our catch basins by installing green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) like rain gardens, rain barrels and permeable paving systems.

The UC conducted a survey of 68 homeowners who participated in their Front Yard Initiative between 2015 and 2019 to assess long-term benefits and issues with residential GSI.

“This data has incredibly positive implications for New Orleans as we continue to look for ways to reduce the risk to people and property that comes with our increasingly intense rainfall events,” said Dana Eness, executive director of the Urban Conservancy. “It shows that residential GSI, when properly installed, is effective, economical, not overly burdensome to maintain, and enhances community safety and quality of life by reducing frequency and severity of flooding while keeping thousands of gallons of water per rain event out of our streets, catch basins and pumping system.”

The findings of this study are consistent with what several recent studies in other cities around the country have also documented: dollars invested in GSI generate multiple benefits like reducing localized flooding and subsidence while spurring economic activity that supports well-paying jobs and businesses.

Eness hopes this data will serve as a catalyst for development of a coordinated, data-driven strategy that places residents and contractors implementing GSI at the center of the conversation.

“Building a blue-green sector that advances racial equity and economic security is the task before us. For every resident who installs green infrastructure, and for every contractor who installs it, there are countless others who are inspired by it and ready to do the same but don’t have the necessary resources, guidance or skills they need to participate,” said Eness.

The study will be available at urbanconservancy.org following the event.





