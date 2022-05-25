Study: Millennials Are Ready for Family Travel

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Olinger Group, a market research firm specializing in luxury travel, has completed a research project it says will give luxury brands “the insights they need to move forward with confidence in a post-COVID world.” In February and March, the firm studied 1,503 American travelers with an annual household income of at least $100,000. The conclusion? People are ready to hit the road.

“We knew there was a pent-up demand for travel out there,” explained Jude Olinger, founder and CEO of the Olinger Group. “But some of the findings we uncovered were truly surprising. For instance, we learned millennial luxury travelers are anxious to travel with their children and gear their trips toward their entire family. We also learned when the brand is important and which brands are important to the luxury traveler.”

Chanttel Allen, the Olinger Group’s managing director, said the study helped create a profile of today’s typical luxury globetrotter.

“Among other things, we were able to identify … their expectations for luxury travel, how many trips they expect to take in the next 12 months, and what drives their interest in luxury travel and luxury cruising,” she said. “This is information brands need to know to recover from the last two years.”

