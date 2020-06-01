Study: La. Needs Most Financial Help Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal-finance website WalletHub released a report that shows Louisiana at the top of the list of States That Need the Most Financial Help Due to COVID-19.

To identify which states may need the most financial help due to the coronavirus crisis, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from the state’s rainy-day funds and debt per capita to the share of the workforce in highly-affected industries. Below are highlights:

Financial Need in Louisiana (1=Most, 25=Avg.)

9 th – State Rainy-Day Funds per Capita

14 th – Unfunded Pension Liabilities as Share of GSP

26 th – State and Local Debt per Capita

6 th – Unemployment Claims Increase Since the Beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic

12 th – GDP Generated by Highly Affected Industries as Share of Total State GDP

3 rd – State Preparedness for Severe Recession

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-need-most-financial-help-due-to-covid-19/74485/





