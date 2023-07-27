Students Complete GNO Inc.’s HBCU Innovation Internship Program

2023 HBCU Innovation Internship Program Graduates (photo courtesy of GNO Inc.)

NEW ORLEANS — On July 20, 18 students completed Greater New Orleans Inc.’s HBCU Innovation Internship Program. GNO Inc. partners with Xavier University of Louisiana, Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans, and Southern University and A&M College to place students in paid positions with local companies. Students also receive training, including professional certifications.

Participating companies in this year’s innovation institute included Advano, AOS Interior Environments, Cint (formerly Lucid), Cornerstone Chemical, El Guapo Bitters, Impetus, Landis Construction, New Orleans Bioinnovation Center, Ochsner, the Port of South Louisiana, Obatala Sciences, Universal Data Inc. and Urban Systems. More than 40% of interns received invitations to extend their employment through the academic year.

The HBCU Innovation Institute is supported by Chevron, Landis Construction, Phelps Dunbar, and the New Orleans Bioinnovation Center. It is led by Daphine Barnes.

