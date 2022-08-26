Stuart Hall Welcomes Gelé and Burns

L to R: Monica Sanusi Gelé and Timothy M. Burns

NEW ORLEANS — Stuart Hall School for Boys has welcomed Monica Sanusi Gelé as director of development. Gelé, who joins Stuart Hall from Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans, the fundraising entity for DePaul Community Health Centers, has more than 25 years of fundraising experience. Previously, she served as development director at both the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Holy Cross School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and is a certified fundraising executive. She will work closely with donors to provide opportunities to partner with Stuart Hall School for Boys and to invest in the mission of the school.

The board of trustees of the Stuart Hall School for Boys has named Timothy M. Burns, PhD., interim head of school for the 2022-2023 school year.

Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003 through 2014. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of eleven other schools. Burns holds a BA in English from John Carroll University and a MA in English literature from Georgetown University. He earned his doctorate at The Ohio State University in educational administration and early and middle childhood education.

Burns began lending his expertise to a number of schools in transition more than 30 years ago, serving as interim or transition head of independent schools in New York, Illinois, Ohio, California, Missouri, Delaware and Washington.