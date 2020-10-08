STQN Announces 2020 Third Quarter Medical Director’s Award

St. Tammany Quality Network Medical Director Dr. Michael K. Hill, left, presents Dr. David Toups with the third-quarter 20202 STQN Medical Director’s Award.

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Quality Network presented its third-quarter 2020 Medical Director’s Award to Dr. David Toups of St. Tammany Health System’s Emergency Department. Toups earned the award because of his “leadership and tireless work in developing processes that improve patient throughput and enhance the patient experience.”

“Dr. Toups’ dedication to patient care is inspiring,” said Dr. Michael K. Hill, medical director and board chair of St. Tammany Quality Network. “It was not surprising that he has provided extraordinary support to improve care in the emergency room. David always gives 110 percent. In his clinical role, he provides empathetic, patient-centric care. We are fortunate to have him as our ER medical director.”

Toups and his team have also been involved in informing the community of the need for medical follow-up to prevent unintended medical catastrophes. “We’ve seen too many people arriving in the ER with major avoidable issues that stem from a delay in seeking medical care in a timely manner,” said Hill. “This has become a major issue during the COVID pandemic.”

Toups has been on the medical staff for more than five years. He is board-certified in emergency medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Emergency Medicine.

Under Dr. Toups and the ER leadership team, the St. Tammany Health System’s Emergency Department has earned a number of accreditations including verified trauma center, chest pain center and advanced certification for primary stroke centers.