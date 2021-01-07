Stone Pigman Boasts 23 ‘Super Lawyers,’ 5 ‘Rising Stars’

NEW ORLEANS – Super Lawyers has recognized 23 attorneys from New Orleans-based law firm Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann. Susan Talley and Phillip Wittmann were named to the Top 10 Lawyers in Louisiana list, while four additional attorneys were recognized as Top 50 Lawyers in the state: Michael Fontham, Wayne Lee, Brett Mason and Laura Walker Plunkett.

Five Stone Pigman attorneys identified as Louisiana “Rising Stars,” include Edward Bukaty, Erin Kriksciun, Gary Langlois, Annie McBride and Walter “Fritz” Metzinger. Each year, less than 3% of lawyers statewide are awarded this recognition.

“We are honored to have so many attorneys included in 2021 Super Lawyers,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “I am particularly impressed by the five attorneys who were recognized as Rising Stars – their hard-work and dedication, recognized so early in their careers, is proof of the high quality, deep-bench of accomplished attorneys at Stone Pigman.”

The 23 attorneys named 2021 Louisiana Super Lawyers are Hirschel Abbott, Matthew Almon, Stephen Bullock, Noel Darce, Michael Fontham, Jay Gulotta, Kathryn Knight, Wayne Lee, Paul Masinter, Brett Mason, Larry Orlansky, Laura Plunkett, David Rieveschl, Michael Schneider, Dana Shelton, James Slaton, Susan Talley, Peter Thomson, Michael Walshe, Nicholas Wehlen, Scott Whittaker, Rachel Wisdom and Phillip Wittmann.