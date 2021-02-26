Stone Pigman Appoints New Chief Diversity Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann has announced that firm Member Heather Lonian will take on a new role as the firm’s chief diversity officer. In addition to her litigation practice, Lonian will provide strategic leadership to the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. As chief diversity officer and chair of Stone Pigman’s diversity committee, Lonian will work with attorneys, staff and administration within the firm to increase and benchmark recruitment efforts, provide mentorship, professional development and focus on retention of diverse personnel. She will also work with businesses to develop and administer diversity training programs, moderate employee discussions and provide reviews of policies and procedures.

“We congratulate Heather on this appointment and are confident her dedication and leadership will assist our diversity efforts,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “We continue to make significant strides in ensuring equity and inclusion within our workplace and defining a chief diversity officer role is the next stepping-stone in Stone Pigman’s on-going mission to live its values.”

Lonian has been instrumental in leading Stone Pigman’s DEI efforts to-date by communicating the firm’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in the legal community.

“I’m eager to spearhead this important initiative at Stone Pigman,” she said. “Being a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace is essential to strengthening and maintaining the sense of belonging fundamental to our culture and identity. Formalizing this role with dedicated resources will help grow the program and bring new light to our efforts thus far.”