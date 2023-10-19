Stokes Family Office Named to Forbes Top RIA List

Greg and Doug Stokes

NEW ORLEANS — Stokes Family Office, an SEC-registered investment adviser, has been named to Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms, based on March 31, 2023 data. This is the second consecutive year that the firm has made the list.

“Our principles are based on thoughtful and holistic client service, which means going beyond simply growing a portfolio” said Doug Stokes, managing partner at Stokes Family Office. “As a 100% family-owned business, we understand the value of meaningful relationships, so we focus on serving our clients with a long-term mindset while still being nimble enough to make short-term changes. This recognition is further affirmation that we’re on the right track.”

The second annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA list contains 250 advisory firms and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients are taken into consideration. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating.

View the full list and additional details here.