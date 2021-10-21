Stirling Properties Brings Target to Premier Centre in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – Stirling Properties announces the addition of Target to the tenant lineup at Premier Centre, located on U.S. Highway 190 in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Target will occupy roughly 58,000 square feet of retail space, backfilling the former Stein Mart store, as well as the adjacent space currently housing Rack Room Shoes, and an additional 13,000 square feet of new building expansion area in the rear of the building. Rack Room Shoes will expand and relocate next to Whole Foods Market in the former Forever 21 Red space. Rack Room Shoes is expected to re-open in its expanded space in the fall of 2021.

“Stirling Properties is excited to welcome Target to Premier Centre and the Mandeville community. The explosive growth of St. Tammany Parish and high retail sales make this an attractive two-store market for retailers. Target has been serving the community in Covington for many years, and this new store presents an opportunity to bring the great shopping experience to more customers in our growing market,” said Donna Smith, Executive Vice President with Stirling Properties. “The recent activity at Premier Centre has also been a catalyst for additional exciting retail opportunities that we hope to be able to announce soon.”

Rhonda Sharkawy, Senior Retail Leasing & Development Advisor with Stirling Properties, is the exclusive commercial broker for Premier Centre and worked with Target to secure the new location and the expansion and relocation of Rack Room Shoes.

Premier Centre, anchored by Whole Foods Market, is located at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 190 & N. Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville, Louisiana, on the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain in St. Tammany Parish. It consists of approximately 273,000 square feet of retail and restaurant options and is currently 97% leased. Stirling Properties developed Premier Centre and currently manages and leases the property.

Tenants include Whole Foods Market, Bed Bath & Beyond, T.J.Maxx, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Rack Room Shoes, Gap/Gap Kids, American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, LOFT, Bath & Body Works, Trek Bikes, Earthsavers, Blu Spero, Buckle, J.Jill, Jose Bali Jewelry, Chili’s, La Madeleine and The Big Squeezy. Electric car charging stations are also available in the parking lot near Whole Foods Market.

Stirling Properties has developed more than 24.8 million square feet of property totaling $2.2 billion, almost exclusively in Louisiana. Other Stirling Properties developments in the area include Fremaux Town Center (Slidell), River Chase (Covington), Northpark Corporate Center (Covington) and Hammond Square (Hammond), to name a few.

For leasing information, contact Rhonda Sharkawy at rsharkawy@stirlingprop.com / (504) 620-8145.