STHS, Ochsner Health Announce New Family Medicine Residency Program

COVINGTON, La. – St. Tammany Health System and Ochsner Health have announced a family medicine residency program that will welcome its inaugural resident class at a purpose-built clinic in north Covington in July 2024.

The St. Tammany Health System/Ochsner Family Medicine Residency Program aims to fill the growing demand for physicians and establish a healthcare workforce pipeline. Family medicine physicians are the only specialists qualified to treat most ailments and provide comprehensive health care for people of all ages — from newborns to seniors.

Dr. Lisa Casey, program director for the newly ACGME-accredited residency program, will oversee 24 residents and physicians from both St. Tammany Health System and Ochsner Health. Construction on the 18,000-square-foot clinic, located near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Louisiana 25, is underway. It is expected to be complete in early 2024.

“We are excited by this opportunity to address two of our long-standing strategic goals: to help fulfill the growing demand for physicians both nationally and here at home, while also providing local residents with improved access to St. Tammany Health System’s unique brand of compassionate care,” said Joan Coffman, president and CEO of St. Tammany Health System. “We value our trusted standing as a community health system here on the Northshore, and we are grateful for yet another opportunity to work with our partner Ochsner Health to launch this exciting new initiative.”

“This is an initiative that will expand care in a field that is crucial to the foundation of medicine and the health and well-being of every family member,” said Dr. Patrick Torcson, senior vice president and chief medical officer of St. Tammany Health System. “Family medicine physicians offer a broad breadth of knowledge and comprehensive health care unique to their specialty in caring for their patients. We have a distinct opportunity through this program to grow this specialty.”