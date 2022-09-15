Steve Hammond Joins Lake Homes Realty

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based agent Steve Hammond has moved his real estate license to Lake Homes Realty, a lake-focused real estate company based in Birmingham, Ala. Hammond will specialize in lake homes and land on and around Lake Pontchartrain.

“We believe our agents’ intimate knowledge about their lake real estate markets, nuances of the lakes themselves, and their involvement in local lake life is paramount to our continued growth,” said Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “By welcoming agents like Steve to our team, we are able to offer outstanding customer service in the Lake Pontchartrain areas.”

Lake Homes Realty is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land. The brokerage has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. six consecutive times by Inc. Magazine.