‘Steppin’ Out’ Celebrates 35 Years

NEW ORLEANS — Steppin’ Out will celebrate 35 years of covering the New Orleans restaurant, arts and entertainment scenes with a special episode airing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 on WYES-TV.

Created and hosted by Peggy Scott Laborde, the show made its debut on March 19, 1986 on WLAE-TV. Two years later, it moved to WYES, where it has been a staple ever since.

On the anniversary show, theater critic Alan Smason, food critic Poppy Tooker, movie critic Alfred Richard and art critic Doug MacCash will discuss important developments in their fields over the last three and a half decades.

“With the support of the community, WYES has been able to cover the history and culture of our city on Steppin’ Out,” said Laborde. “During these trying times we feel that now more than ever that it’s important to spread the word about the creativity and resilience ever present in New Orleans. While we certainly focus on what’s new, it’s only fitting that we recall important moments in this historic city. It is a time to relish the rich heritage we have here.”

The Steppin’ Out “35th Anniversary Edition” premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 and repeats at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 19 on WYES-TV, wyes.org/live and on the WYES and PBS apps. All weekly episodes of Steppin’ Out can be viewed on the WYES YouTube channel and at wyes.org/steppinout.