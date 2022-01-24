Stephen Kirsch Joins Woodward Design+Build

NEW ORLEANS — Stephen Kirsch has joined Woodward Design+Build as director of human resources and talent development. He has more than 22 years of human resources experience with strengths in management, training, recruitment and retention. He is “dedicated to developing and supporting work cultures that promote both business growth and sustainability, while also empowering and motivating employees to realize their full potential and bring their best to the job.” He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette. He also earned the Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute and Certified Professional certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.