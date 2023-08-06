STEM NOLA Wins Engineering Change Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology has named STEM NOLA — a New Orleans-based science, technology, engineering, and math education leader — its inaugural Engineering Change award winner. ABET accredits over 4,500 programs that graduate more than 175,000 students annually worldwide.

STEM NOLA, the founding affiliate of STEM Global Action, is a national leader in designing and delivering STEM-based activities, programs, and events to K-12 students, families, and communities. Founder and CEO, Dr. Calvin Mackie, established STEM NOLA in 2013, and his programs have delivered quality STEM programming to more than 125,000 children, 25,000 families, and 5,150 schools across 47 states and five countries. Early-grade educators have benefited from the organization’s customized curriculum and professional development.

“STEM NOLA is honored to be a winner of the inaugural Engineering Change award to an organization,” Dr. Mackie said. “We are committed to developing and implementing programs that teach children and parents about STEM and the opportunities for quality jobs and careers, especially for children raised in under-resourced communities. Our work makes a difference and puts children from marginalized communities on pathways to success.”

In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network that forms affiliates like STEM NOLA in communities worldwide. “There is a need and a hunger for STEM learning in many communities,” Dr. Mackie said. “Traditional education does not provide it in many locations, especially under-resourced communities. STEM Global Action and our affiliates are helping to fill that gap.”

Built on the premise of the Engineering Change podcast, the Engineering Change awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated success in applying intentional, iterative strategies to effect sustainable, impactful change toward equitable opportunities and outcomes for people from all backgrounds and identities.

Earlier this year, nominators submitted packages describing how nominees meet each of five Engineering Change awards criteria, along with reference letters from supporters. Packages were evaluated by a panel of judges at The PEER Group, who selected winners with the best overall scores in each category.

The Engineering Change awards ceremony will be held at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, to be preceded by a reception. This will be the culminating event at Converge. The award includes a cash prize of $5,000 to the organizational winner, plus travel expenses to attend the event.