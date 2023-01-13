STEM NOLA Hires Marcel McGee

NEW ORLEANS – STEM NOLA announced the hiring of Marcel McGee as chief development officer. McGee has more than 20 years of experience in donor relations and fundraising operations for a variety of nonprofits, as well as private sector companies and enterprises.

McGee will focus on expanding and developing new revenue streams that will include individual and major gift engagements, philanthropic giving, corporate partnerships and government grants.

“We are excited to bring Marcel McGee onto our team,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, president and founder of STEM Global Action and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA. “We have successfully advanced STEM education to K-12 students in New Orleans, and locations across the country. With McGee at the helm, we hope to raise the funds and resources to expand our activities in more communities. STEM learning is important for every child.”

McGee is a New Orleans native with more than 25 years of experience in donor relations and fundraising, working in settings as varied as Teach for America, Loyola University New Orleans, Dillard University, WWOZ-FM, American Red Cross-Southeast Louisiana Chapter, the Enterprise Housing Foundation, and the Audubon Nature Institute. McGee served in the United States Navy and is a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans. He also holds a Master of Science in nonprofit administration from LSU Shreveport.