STEM NOLA Gives COVID-19 Update

NEW ORLEANS – From STEM NOLA:

As the nation and our city continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, STEM NOLA has launched new ways for families and kids to interact with hands-on STEM activities in the comfort of their homes. These online offerings are interactive, engaging, and packed with STEM hands-on experiences. Our offerings include:

Hands-on STEM Demonstration Instructional Videos on our STEM NOLA website.



Live ​Virtual STEM Sessions​ every Thursday at 1pm



STEM NOLA @ Home for ​Grades K-2​ and G​ rades 3-12​.



Digital resources like our ​Parent Resource Guide​.

This is only the beginning! We would love to work with families to engage them in these new touchpoints we’re providing to all. Our goal is to help parents encourage their children to pursue and participate in STEM activities and learning at home. STEM NOLA @ HOME helps shape the narrative around inclusion in education and access to STEM!







