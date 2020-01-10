STEM Library Lab’s New Educator Resource Center Opens Doors

NEW ORLEANS – STEM Library Lab, the nonprofit equipment-share resource center, will officially re-open with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday Jan. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its location within Foundation Prep Charter at Nelson Elementary. Founded Todd Wackerman, STEM Library Lab provides teachers and schools with access to high-cost and technical STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom equipment via a library model. In addition to equipment, SLL’s new Educator Resource Center features free teacher co-working, free access to poster printing and laminator services, a Teacher Free-Store for classroom and office supplies or consumables, and free content-specific workshops for science teachers.

A recent report by Tulane’s Center for K-12 Outreach found that there are 2.8 STEM jobs for every job seeker in Louisiana. Unfortunately, only 19% of New Orleans eighth grade public school students rated as proficient or above on recent STEM standardized tests and are therefore not positioned to access these well-paying job opportunities.

“It is an incredibly humbling and empowering time to work in education in New Orleans,” said Wackerman. “Countless individuals, organizations and foundations have been instrumental in the opening of STEM Library Lab. Together, we are one step closer to achieving our goal to make sure every child has the opportunity to discover their passion for STEM and pursue a brighter future.”

Prior to opening the Educator Resource Center, STEM Library Lab's Equipment Lending Co-op was recognized as one of Biz New Orleans' New and Notables of 2019, and has participated in incubator programs including Propeller's 2019 Impact Accelerator Propeller.





