STEM Event at Superdome Was ‘Landmark Moment’

Thousands attended the inaugural STEM NOLA STEM FEST Dec. 21 at the Caesars Superdome.

The following op-ed was written by Dr. Calvin Mackie. who founded STEM NOLA in 2013. The New Orleans nonprofit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color.

NEW ORLEANS — An extraordinary event transpired a week ago inside the Caesars Superdome. Just before kickoff of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, more than 2,000 parents and children in grades K-12 attended STEM NOLA STEM FEST, where they learned about science, technology, engineering and math. This was a landmark moment, likely the first time STEM education and skills were ever connected directly with a popular college football bowl game. It also symbolized much more.

Chevron and R+L Carriers saw the value and importance in STEM learning and sponsored the festival, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation worked with STEM NOLA to organize it. Think about it. Three days before Christmas, more than 2,000 parents and children left their homes to come and engage in STEM activities including operating a robot, building functioning cars, constructing flying drones, watching the dissection of a sheep heart, riding a hovercraft, and much more. This was a huge, tradeshow-like environment that featured more than 60 stations where K-12 kids and parents engaged in STEM learning and activities.

America, this can be just the beginning! STEM FESTs are effective and proven models for rethinking STEM education and career readiness in America.

Our nation must recognize the importance of STEM in our everyday lives. STEM-based careers are in high-demand in today’s rapidly changing world. These careers are — and will continue to be — essential to address the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. STEM-related careers are resilient, long-lasting and are essential to the growth and stability of our economy, especially during economic recessions and times of crisis.

The necessary changes to achieve equity in STEM education and careers requires the concerted efforts of all of us – students and parents, as well as educators and public and private sector leaders to commit to the advancement of quality STEM education in and out of school. That means supporting after school programs and encouraging all children to attend. It means coordinating more opportunities for STEM professionals to interact with grade school students so they can imagine futures in the varied and critical STEM- related careers. The cybersecurity analyst who protects our national defense, the chemist who develops the next vaccine that afflicts the globe, or a physician who understands the unique needs of communities of color and works to eliminate inequities in patient care. But it requires sustained efforts to advance STEM education for girls, and for Black & Brown children, whose schools often lack the resources available to wealthier communities. The data is quite clear in documenting gender and race disparities in STEM-related professions. However, there is a formula for fixing it, for giving girls and children of color opportunities. What transpired at the Superdome is part of the answer. Parents and children deserve more opportunities to engage in STEM.

STEM NOLA is an affiliate of STEM Global Action, which holds STEM FESTs in communities around the country. We introduce parents and students to the value of STEM education and get them into career pipelines. We create opportunities for children to participate and have role models in STEM careers. All children, parents, and communities deserve to have these opportunities so we can position girls and students of color to be part of the future STEM workplace. Now, is the time to act.