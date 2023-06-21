StayLocal Trivia Night Celebrates New Orleans Businesses

NEW ORLEANS – StayLocal, an independent business alliance, will present its annual “You Think You Know Local?” trivia night, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Carrollton Station (8140 Willow Street). Trivia questions will spotlight iconic New Orleans businesses, historic brands and their founders as well as local lore across broader categories.

“New Orleans is a brand unlike any other,” said StayLocal program manager Maryann Miller in a press release. “By supporting homegrown businesses, New Orleanians and visitors connect with our city’s history, neighborhoods and innovators. This event is a fun way to test folks’ knowledge of the facts behind our favorite local brands and those who have built them.”

The trivia competition is part of StayLocal’s summer campaign to celebrate independent businesses. StayLocal aims to strengthen the environment for locally owned businesses to thrive by connecting them to customers and to one another.

Trivia night registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 6 p.m.. The event is open to the public. There is a $10 suggested donation to StayLocal to play as a team of up to four people. The event will be hosted by Biz New Orleans editor and podcaster Rich Collins.

This event is made possible with the support of Carrollton Station, Biz New Orleans Magazine, Energy Smart New Orleans, LCI Workers’ Comp, Parkway Bakery and Tavern, Precision Payment Systems and the Urban Conservancy.

Register in advance here.