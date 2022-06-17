StayLocal to Test Knowledge of All Things Local at Trivia Night

NEW ORLEANS – StayLocal, the greater New Orleans independent business alliance, will present “Think You Know Local?,” a local business- and brands-themed trivia night, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St. Rich Collins of BizNewOrleans.com will host. The trivia questions at the event will spotlight iconic New Orleans businesses, historic brands and their founders as well as local lore across broader categories.

“New Orleans is a brand unlike any other,” said StayLocal program manager Maryann Miller. “By supporting home-grown businesses, New Orleanians and visitors help maintain the city’s distinctive flavor. Our annual trivia night is a fun way to test our knowledge of the facts behind our local brands and those who have built them.”

The trivia competition is part of StayLocal’s summer campaign to celebrate independent businesses just as American independence is honored every year. StayLocal aims to better connect business owners to local resources in New Orleans and raise awareness about the ways businesses can better engage with their local economy.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and the trivia competition begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Teams of four are asked to make a $10 suggested donation to play; teams composed of StayLocal member businesses can enter into a bonus round.

Register in advance at https://bit.ly/3wCnpgv or call (504) 252-1259.

This event is made possible with the support of Biz New Orleans Magazine. Additional support provided by LCI Workers’ Comp, Parkway Bakery and Tavern, Precision Payment Systems, the Urban Conservancy, Port Orleans Brewing Company and Avo Taco.

StayLocal is a nonprofit organization that works to connect independent local businesses through education, networking and advocacy.