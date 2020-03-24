State Unemployment Laws Change During COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE – From Adams and Reese:

Many states have revised and expanded unemployment-benefits coverage for employees affected by coronavirus-related layoffs, shutdowns, and work-hour reductions. Some states are also requiring employers to file claims on behalf of affected employees, creating incentives for employers to do so, and streamlining the process for employer-filed claims. Here is a summary of changes to unemployment-benefits coverage in the eight states and the District of Columbia within Adams and Reese’s footprint that also includes links to additional resources and information for employers.

LOUISIANA

Employers who are temporarily closing or reducing their hours of operation due to coronavirus should contact the LA Workforce Comm’n to seek assistance and ask questions about unemployment insurance and other programs and resources available

Employers who write EmployerServices@lwc.la.gov should provide their company’s name, a point of contact, a telephone number and e-mail address, and specifics on the assistance they are requesting

Employers can also call the Employer Call Center at 225-326-6999

Non-charges may be granted to reimbursable employers impacted by coronavirus





