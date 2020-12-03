State Treasurer John Schroder Tests Positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John M. Schroder is being treated at a Louisiana hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
Schroder’s office said he is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort. He is in contact with treasury staff via email and phone to maintain the department’s programs.
Schroder’s office is responsible for administrating, among other things, the Louisiana Main Street Recovery program, which aims to provide grants of up to $15,000 directly to small business owners who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many applicants are still waiting to find out the status of their applications.