State Treasurer John Schroder Tests Positive for COVID-19

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder

BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John M. Schroder is being treated at a Louisiana hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Schroder’s office said he is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort. He is in contact with treasury staff via email and phone to maintain the department’s programs.​

Schroder’s office is responsible for administrating, among other things, the Louisiana Main Street Recovery program, which aims to provide grants of up to $15,000 directly to small business owners who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many applicants are still waiting to find out the status of their applications.